Indonesia mining ministry working to approve more nickel, tin quotas, official says

JAKARTA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia's mining ministry has issued approvals for mining quotas for 145 million metric tons of nickel ore and 14 million tons of bauxite, as it works to address delays in the approval process, an official said on Monday.

The ministry is working on approving more RKABs, as the quotas are known, focusing currently on approvals for nickel and tin mining, official Tri Winarno added.

Miners have been concerned by delays in the approvals, without which they cannot conduct mining activities.

In January, exports of Indonesia's tin products dropped 99%due to the delay.

