Indonesia mining ministry issues new rules allowing for 3-yr mining production plan

JAKARTA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia's energy and mineral resources ministry has issued a new regulation allowing mining production plans, known locally as RKAB, to be valid for three years, according to a document made public on Thursday.

The new rules take effect immediately.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina Munthe)

