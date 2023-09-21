News & Insights

Indonesia mining ministry issues new rules allowing for 3-yr mining production plan

Credit: REUTERS/Antara Photo Agency

September 21, 2023 — 12:41 am EDT

Written by Fransiska Nangoy and Bernadette Christina Munthe for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia's energy and mineral resources ministry has issued a new regulation allowing mining production plans, known locally as RKAB, to be valid for three years, according to a document made public on Thursday.

The new rules take effect immediately.

