News & Insights

Indonesia miner Aneka Tambang sells shares of subsidiaries to Hong Kong-based battery company

December 28, 2023 — 08:50 pm EST

Written by Stanley Widianto and Bernadette Christina for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Indonesian miner Aneka Tambang ANTM.JK has sold shares in two of its subsidiaries to Hong Kong-based battery company Ningbo Contemporary Brunp Lygend Co Ltd (CBL) with the total value of $467.18 million, a company disclosure statement showed.

The sales were part of a joint venture agreement to develop an electric vehicle "ecosystem" in Indonesia, the statement said.

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto and Bernadette Christina; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((Widianto.Stanley@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.