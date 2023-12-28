Indonesia miner Aneka Tambang sells shares of subsidiaries to Hong Kong-based battery company

JAKARTA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Indonesian miner Aneka Tambang ANTM.JK has sold shares in two of its subsidiaries to Hong Kong-based battery company Ningbo Contemporary Brunp Lygend Co Ltd (CBL) with the total value of $467.18 million, a company disclosure statement showed.

The sales were part of a joint venture agreement to develop an electric vehicle "ecosystem" in Indonesia, the statement said.

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto and Bernadette Christina; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

