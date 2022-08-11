Indonesia may issue two global bonds before year-end - finance ministry

JAKARTA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia may issue two bonds in foreign currencies, or global bonds, until year-end, a senior official said on Thursday in a news conference, without providing details on timing or size.

Luky Alfirman, head of the ministry's financing department, said that the bond sale plans will factor in several things, such as condition of the state budget and financial market situation.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

