Indonesia may form consortium to take Shell stake in Masela gas project

Releads, adds new details, quotes from minister, Pertamina comments

JAKARTA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia may form a consortium to take over a 35% stake in the Masela gas project held by Shell SHEL.L after the company signaled its intention to withdraw, the investment minister said on Thursday.

Bahlil Lahadalia told parliament Shell wanted to divest from the $20 billion project, so a consortium of state-owned energy firm Pertamina, the Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) sovereign wealth fund and other companies could take its share.

"The president has ordered me and the state-owned enterprises minister to prioritise the Masela gas project," he told lawmakers.

Japanese energy company Inpex corp 1605.T controls 65% of the project, also known as Abadi LNG project, and hopes to make a final investment in Masela in the later half of this decade.

Bahlil also said the president believes Saumlaki town in the Tanimbar Islands was the right location for the project, as basic infrastructure was available.

Pertamina would review any opportunities to increase production including development of the Masela project, said Arya Dwi Paramita, spokeperson of its upstream unit Pertamina Hulu Energi.

Inpex, Shell and INA did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Ed Davies, Martin Petty)

((Stefanno.Sulaiman@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.