Indonesia May coal benchmark price up 3.5% on Asian economic recovery

Indonesia's coal benchmark price was $89.74 per tonne in May, up more than $3 from April, as an economic recovery in the Asian region picked up pace, the country's energy ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Asia's economy is starting to recover in the first half of 2021... dominated by China," energy ministry spokesman Agung Pribadi said in the statement. Indonesia's coal benchmark price in April was $86.68 per tonne.

