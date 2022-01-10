Indonesia may allow coal exports to resume Monday or Tuesday - minister

Contributors
Gayatri Suroyo Reuters
Bernadette Christina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Indonesia may allow coal exports to resume by the end of Monday or Tuesday, as domestic demand has been met, senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan said.

JAKARTA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia may allow coal exports to resume by the end of Monday or Tuesday, as domestic demand has been met, senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan said.

"End of today or tomorrow we can release some of the big vessels," Luhut said in an interview on Monday with CNBC.

He said the government was also drawing up a new pricing structure for the so-called domestic market obligation, so the state utility firm PLN buys coal at market price.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Bernadette Christina; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters