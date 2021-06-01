Indonesia marketing multi-tranche US$ sukuk, including green 30yr
SINGAPORE, Jun 2 (IFR) - The Republic of Indonesia is marketing a multi-tranche US dollar sukuk offering, including a green tranche.
A five-year tranche is shown at initial guidance of 1.9% area, a 10-year at 3.0% area, and a green 30-year at 4.0% area.
The benchmark 144A/Reg S offering is expected to be rated Baa2/BBB/BBB, in line with the sovereign.
CIMB, Citigroup, Dubai Islamic Bank, HSBC and Standard Chartered are joint bookrunners. HSBC and StanChart are also green structuring advisers.
BRI Danareksa and Trimegah are co-managers.
