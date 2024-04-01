News & Insights

Indonesia March inflation rate at highest in 7 months

April 01, 2024 — 12:13 am EDT

Written by Gayatri Suroyo, Stefanno Sulaiman, Fransiska Nangoy for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, April 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia's inflation on a yearly basis accelerated more than expected in March to 3.05%, the quickest since August, 2023, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

A Reuters poll of economists had expected an inflation rate of 2.91% in March. The February annual inflation rate was 2.75%.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.52%, reflecting rising demand during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which started on March 12 in the country, the statistics bureau said.

Rising prices of food items like eggs, chicken and rice were the main contributors to the monthly inflation rate.

The bureau is due to release the annual core inflation rate data later on Monday.

