Indonesia lowers thresholds on palm oil export levies
JAKARTA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The world's top palm oil producer Indonesia lowered the thresholds for its levies on shipments of the commodity on Wednesday, following a similar move to adjust export taxes.
The new levies come into effect on Nov. 1, marking an end to several months where the country waived the tariffs to encourage shipments amid a glut in domestic stock.
The new rules charge a maximum levy of $240 per tonne when the crude palm oil reference price (CPO) hits over $1,430 per tonne, the regulations posted on the finance ministry's website showed.
Before the levies were waived in mid-July, a maximum $200 tariff kicked in when the CPO crossed $1,500 per tonne.
The minimum levy of $55 remains unchanged but will only apply when the CPO reference price is up to $680 per tonne, having previously been up to $750 per tonne. The levies progressively increase thereafter.
Indonesia collects levies, on top of a separate palm oil export taxes, to fund its palm oil programmes such as replanting and biodiesel subsidy. Earlier this month, the finance ministry also lowered the threshold for applying export tax on palm oil.
Below are the full details of the new levies and export tax:
Reference price
Tax
Levy
Up to $680
55
>$680 - $730
3
65
>$730 - $780
18
75
>$780 - $830
33
85
>$830 - $880
52
90
>$880 - $930
74
95
>$930 - $980
124
100
>$980 - $1,030
148
105
>$1,030 - $1,080
178
110
>$1,080 - $1,130
201
115
>$1,130 - $1,180
220
120
>$1,180 - $1,230
240
140
>$1,230 - $1,280
250
160
>$1,280 - $1,330
260
180
>$1,330 - $1,380
270
200
>$1,380 - $1,430
280
220
>$1,430
288
240
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by John Geddie)
