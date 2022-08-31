Indonesia lowers thresholds on palm oil export levies

Adds details, table

JAKARTA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The world's top palm oil producer Indonesia lowered the thresholds for its levies on shipments of the commodity on Wednesday, following a similar move to adjust export taxes.

The new levies come into effect on Nov. 1, marking an end to several months where the country waived the tariffs to encourage shipments amid a glut in domestic stock.

The new rules charge a maximum levy of $240 per tonne when the crude palm oil reference price (CPO) hits over $1,430 per tonne, the regulations posted on the finance ministry's website showed.

Before the levies were waived in mid-July, a maximum $200 tariff kicked in when the CPO crossed $1,500 per tonne.

The minimum levy of $55 remains unchanged but will only apply when the CPO reference price is up to $680 per tonne, having previously been up to $750 per tonne. The levies progressively increase thereafter.

Indonesia collects levies, on top of a separate palm oil export taxes, to fund its palm oil programmes such as replanting and biodiesel subsidy. Earlier this month, the finance ministry also lowered the threshold for applying export tax on palm oil.

Below are the full details of the new levies and export tax:

Reference price

Tax

Levy

Up to $680

55

>$680 - $730

3

65

>$730 - $780

18

75

>$780 - $830

33

85

>$830 - $880

52

90

>$880 - $930

74

95

>$930 - $980

124

100

>$980 - $1,030

148

105

>$1,030 - $1,080

178

110

>$1,080 - $1,130

201

115

>$1,130 - $1,180

220

120

>$1,180 - $1,230

240

140

>$1,230 - $1,280

250

160

>$1,280 - $1,330

260

180

>$1,330 - $1,380

270

200

>$1,380 - $1,430

280

220

>$1,430

288

240

