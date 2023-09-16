Indonesia lowers September coal benchmark prices

JAKARTA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia lowered most of its monthly coal benchmark prices for September, while raising the price for medium rank coal, according to a decree from the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry.

Below are the prices for August and July:

Price ($/ton)

Calorific value (kcal/kg)

September

August

6,322

133.13

179.9

5,300

89.11

84.75

4,100

53.83

57.38

3,400

31.82

31.96

