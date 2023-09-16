Indonesia lowers September coal benchmark prices

JAKARTA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia lowered most of its monthly coal benchmark prices for September, while raising the price for medium rank coal, according to a decree from the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry.
Below are the prices for August and July:
Price ($/ton)
Calorific value (kcal/kg)
September
August
6,322
133.13
179.9
5,300
89.11
84.75
4,100
53.83
57.38
3,400
31.82
31.96
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by William Mallard)
