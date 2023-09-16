News & Insights

Indonesia lowers September coal benchmark prices

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

September 16, 2023 — 05:32 am EDT

Written by Bernadette Christina Munthe for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia lowered most of its monthly coal benchmark prices for September, while raising the price for medium rank coal, according to a decree from the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry.

Below are the prices for August and July:

Price ($/ton)

Calorific value (kcal/kg)

September

August

6,322

133.13

179.9

5,300

89.11

84.75

4,100

53.83

57.38

3,400

31.82

31.96

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by William Mallard)

((Bernadette.Christina@Thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.