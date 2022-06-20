Indonesia lowers July crude palm oil reference price - official

Corrects export levy in paragraph 2 to $200, not $240

JAKARTA, June 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia set its July crude palm oil reference price at $1,615.83 per tonne, senior official at coordinating ministry of economic affairs Musdhalifah Machmud said on Tuesday, lower than June's $1,700.12 per tonne.

The July reference price would place the export levy and export tax at a maximum $200 per tonne and $288 per tonne, respectively.

Indonesia imposed an additional export tax of $200 per tonne until the end of July for exporters that have not joined its bulk cooking oil distribution programme.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Ed Davies)

