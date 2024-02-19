News & Insights

Indonesia lowers February high grade coal benchmark price, other grades mixed

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

February 19, 2024 — 12:37 am EST

Written by Fransiska Nangoy for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia lowered the coal benchmark price for its high grade coal to $124.95 per metric ton for February, from $128.85 in January, while prices for the other grades were mixed, an energy ministry decree showed on Monday.

Below are the prices for February versus January:

Price ($/ton)

Calorific value (kcal/kg)

February

January

6,322

124.95

128.85

5,300

87.65

87.36

4,100

57.86

58.56

3,400

37.54

37.09

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((fransiska.nangoy@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.