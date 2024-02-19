Indonesia lowers February high grade coal benchmark price, other grades mixed

JAKARTA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia lowered the coal benchmark price for its high grade coal to $124.95 per metric ton for February, from $128.85 in January, while prices for the other grades were mixed, an energy ministry decree showed on Monday.
Below are the prices for February versus January:
Price ($/ton)
Calorific value (kcal/kg)
February
January
6,322
124.95
128.85
5,300
87.65
87.36
4,100
57.86
58.56
3,400
37.54
37.09
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Tom Hogue)
