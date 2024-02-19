Indonesia lowers February high grade coal benchmark price, other grades mixed

JAKARTA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia lowered the coal benchmark price for its high grade coal to $124.95 per metric ton for February, from $128.85 in January, while prices for the other grades were mixed, an energy ministry decree showed on Monday.

Below are the prices for February versus January:

Price ($/ton)

Calorific value (kcal/kg)

February

January

6,322

124.95

128.85

5,300

87.65

87.36

4,100

57.86

58.56

3,400

37.54

37.09

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((fransiska.nangoy@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.