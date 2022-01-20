Indonesia lifts export ban on 139 coal companies as of Thursday -official

JAKARTA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia's government has eased an export ban for 139 companies that were compliant with a Domestic Market Obligation on sales to the local market, a senior energy ministry official told a briefing on Thursday.

The world's biggest thermal coal exporter has imposed a month-long export ban, but has started a calibrated easing for firms that meet rules on domestic sales.

