Indonesia lifts export ban on 139 coal companies as of Thursday -official

JAKARTA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia's government has eased an export ban for 139 companies that were compliant with a Domestic Market Obligation on sales to the local market, a senior energy ministry official told a briefing on Thursday.

The world's biggest thermal coal exporter has imposed a month-long export ban, but has started a calibrated easing for firms that meet rules on domestic sales.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Ed Davies)

((martin.petty@tr.com; +66896070413;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.