Commodities

Indonesia leader says urged G7 to ensure Russia sanctions don't affect food, fertilizer

Contributor
Gayatri Surroyo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Thursday said global food supply issues would not improve if Russian fertilizer and Ukrainian wheat is unavailable, and said he urged G7 leaders to ensure sanctions on Russia do not affect food and fertilizer supplies.

June 30 (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Thursday said global food supply issues would not improve if Russian fertilizer and Ukrainian wheat is unavailable, and said he urged G7 leaders to ensure sanctions on Russia do not affect food and fertilizer supplies.

Widodo, who is the current G20 president, was speaking at a news conference alongside Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin after a bilateral meeting in Moscow.

(Reporting by Gayatri Surroyo in Jakarta; Writing by Martin Petty)

((martin.petty@tr.com; +66896070413;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular