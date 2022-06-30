Indonesia leader says urged G7 to ensure Russia sanctions don't affect food, fertilizer

June 30 (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Thursday said global food supply issues would not improve if Russian fertilizer and Ukrainian wheat is unavailable, and said he urged G7 leaders to ensure sanctions on Russia do not affect food and fertilizer supplies.

Widodo, who is the current G20 president, was speaking at a news conference alongside Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin after a bilateral meeting in Moscow.

(Reporting by Gayatri Surroyo in Jakarta; Writing by Martin Petty)

((martin.petty@tr.com; +66896070413;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.