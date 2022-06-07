Indonesia lawmakers propose coal-based fuels as 'new energy', incentives for renewables

Contributors
Stefanno Sulaiman Reuters
Stanley Widianto Reuters
Published

Indonesia's parliament is proposing the inclusion of coal-based energy and nuclear as "new energy" sources in a draft of a new bill reviewed by Reuters, which also proposes renewable energy compensation and incentives.

JAKARTA, June 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia's parliament is proposing the inclusion of coal-based energy and nuclear as "new energy" sources in a draft of a new bill reviewed by Reuters, which also proposes renewable energy compensation and incentives.

The draft bill, which will be put forward for discussion with the government, also proposes a so-called Domestic Market Obligation for coal is increased to 30% from the current 25%, plus the removal of all diesel power plants by 2024.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman and Stanley Widianto, additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Gayatri Suroyo, Bernadette Christina; Editing by Martin Petty)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More