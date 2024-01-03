News & Insights

US Markets
BAC

Indonesia launches 5-yr, 10-yr, 30-yr dollar bonds - term sheet

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

January 03, 2024 — 03:28 am EST

Written by Scott Murdoch and Yantoultra Ngui for Reuters ->

Adds statements from rating agencies, details on the bonds from paragraphs 2 to 8

JAKARTA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia launched five-year, 10-year and 30-year U.S. dollar senior unsecured bonds on Wednesday, with initial price guidance in the 4.9%, 5.05%, 5.45% areas, respectively, according to a term sheet.

Fitch Ratings on Wednesday assigned the proposed bonds a 'BBB' rating, which is in line with Indonesia's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating that has stable outlook, according to a statement.

S&P Global Ratings also on Wednesday assigned 'BBB' long term foreign currency issue credit rating to the bonds, according to a seperate statement.

Moody's assigned 'Baa2' ratings to the dollar denominated bonds, according to a statement by the rating agency on Wednesday.

Indonesia intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the bonds for general purposes, the term sheet that was seen by Reuters showed.

ANZ ANZ.AX, Bank of America BAC.N, Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE, Morgan Stanley MS.N and UBS UBSG.S are the joint bookrunners, according to the sheet.

BRI Danareksa Sekuritas and Trimegah Sekuritas Indonesia TRIM.JK are the co-managers, the sheet showed.

Indonesia, Southeast Asia's biggest economy, in November raised $2 billion from U.S dollar sukuk or Islamic bonds.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Yantoultra Ngui in Singapore, Writing by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Stefanno.Sulaiman@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsBanking
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BAC
MS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.