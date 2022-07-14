Indonesia June trade surplus beats forecast

Commodities

Indonesia booked a larger than expected trade surplus of $5.09 billion in June, as palm oil exports surged after the lifting of an export ban a month earlier while coal shipments to Europe also jumped, official data showed on Friday.

A Reuters poll had expected a surplus of $3.52 billion.

Exports rose 40.68% on a yearly basis to $26.09 billion, beating the poll's 30.26% growth forecast. Imports rose 21.98% on an annual basis to $21 billion, also faster than the poll's 20.10% growth prediction.

