Indonesia June auto sales rebound after restrictions eased

JAKARTA, July 15 (Reuters) - Car sales in Indonesia rebounded on a monthly basis in June to reach 12,623 units, although that was still 78.8% below sales in the same month in 2019, data from the car association cited by auto distributor Astra International showed on Wednesday.

Just 3,551 cars were sold in May, representing a 95.8% plunge on a yearly basis, according to the data.

Indonesia began easing coronavirus-induced restrictions on people's movements in early June.

Toyota, Suzuki and Mitsubishi led sales in June.

