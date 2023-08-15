News & Insights

Commodities

Indonesia July exports down 18% y/y

August 15, 2023 — 12:03 am EDT

Written by Stefanno Sulaiman, Gayatri Suroyo, Fransiska Nangoy for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's exports plunged 18.03% on a yearly basis in July to $20.88 billion, roughly in line with expectation, data from the statistics bureau showed on Tuesday, as prices of its top commodities like coal and palm oil fell.

A Reuters poll of economists had predicted a drop of 18.30%. Import and trade balance data are due to be released later on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman, Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.