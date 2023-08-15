Indonesia July exports down 18% y/y

JAKARTA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's exports plunged 18.03% on a yearly basis in July to $20.88 billion, roughly in line with expectation, data from the statistics bureau showed on Tuesday, as prices of its top commodities like coal and palm oil fell.

A Reuters poll of economists had predicted a drop of 18.30%. Import and trade balance data are due to be released later on Tuesday.

