Indonesia Jan inflation at 2.57%, in line with forecast

Credit: REUTERS/AJENG DINAR ULFIANA

January 31, 2024 — 11:20 pm EST

Written by Stefanno Sulaiman, Gayatri Suroyo, Fransiska Nangoy for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia's inflation rate eased to 2.57% in January, roughly in line with market forecast and near the midpoint of the central bank's target range, data by the statistics bureau showed on Thursday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected a January annual rate of 2.55%, cooling from December's 2.61%.

Bank Indonesia targets inflation within a range of 1.5% to 3.5% this year.

The core inflation rate, which strips out government-controlled prices and volatile food prices, was 1.68% in January, below market's prediction of 1.76%. The December core inflation rate was 1.80%.

The statistics bureau said it has changed the base year for its calculation of the consumer price index to 2022, compared with its previous base year of 2018.

