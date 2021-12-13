Indonesia issues tsunami warning after quake of magnitude 7.5

Adds tsunami warning

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia issued a tsunami warning after an earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck its region of East Nusa Tenggara, the meteorological department said.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre estimated the magnitude at 7.7, placing it at a depth of 5 km (3.11 miles).

(Reporting by Sonia Cheema; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Sonia.Cheema@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.