Indonesia issues tsunami warning after quake of magnitude 7.5

Sonia Cheema Reuters
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia issued a tsunami warning after an earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck its region of East Nusa Tenggara, the meteorological department said.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre estimated the magnitude at 7.7, placing it at a depth of 5 km (3.11 miles).

