Indonesia issues palm oil export permits for over 1.4 mln T- official

JAKARTA, June 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia, the world's top palm oil exporter, has issued permits to export 867,682 tonnes palm oil products under its Domestic Market Obligation (DMO) scheme as of Monday, Trade Ministry official Oke Nurwan said.

Under the DMO, a company was given export quotas based on their local sales volume. Separately, the government issued export permits for 535,998 tonnes of palm oil products under the export acceleration programme where a quota of 1.16 million tonnes was allocated, Oke said late on Monday.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Editing by Ed Davies)

((Bernadette.Christina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.