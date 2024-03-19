News & Insights

Commodities

Indonesia issues nickel production quotas for 152.62 mln metric tons

Credit: REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

March 19, 2024 — 01:18 am EDT

Written by Fransiska Nangoy and Bernadette Christina for Reuters ->

Adds details

JAKARTA, March 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia has issued mining production quotas of 152.62 million metric tons of nickel ore and 44,481.63 tons of tin ore so far this year, a senior mining ministry official told parliament on Tuesday.

In total, the government has issued approvals for 191 miners, in the nickel, tin, and copper sectors, among others, ministry director general Bambang Suswantono said, adding that more than 500 production proposals were still being processed.

Production quotas for 99.24 million tons of copper ore and 15.88 million tons of bauxite have also been handed out, he added.

Bambang did not specify for what period of time the quotas were granted.

Starting this year, Indonesia extended the validity of its mining quotas, known locally as RKAB, to three years from one year previously.

Resource-rich Indonesia requires all miners to secure an RKAB before they can start production activities, but they have faced delays this year amid changes in the approval process.

The backlog has disrupted exports in the first two months of 2024 and boosted prices of nickel and tin in global markets.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((fransiska.nangoy@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.