Indonesia issues export permits for over 1.5 mln tonnes of palm oil

JAKARTA, June 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia, the world's top palm oil exporter, has issued export permits for 894,481 tonnes of palm oil products under its Domestic Market Obligation (DMO) scheme as of Wednesday, Trade Ministry official Oke Nurwan said.

Under the DMO, a company receives export quotas based on their local sales volume. In addition to the DMO scheme, the government issued export permits for 613,188 tonnes of palm oil products under the export acceleration programme where a quota of 1.16 million tonnes was allocated, Oke said.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Editing by Ed Davies)

