Commodities

Indonesia issues export permits for over 1.5 mln tonnes of palm oil

Contributor
Bernadette Christina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Indonesia, the world's top palm oil exporter, has issued export permits for 894,481 tonnes of palm oil products under its Domestic Market Obligation (DMO) scheme as of Wednesday, Trade Ministry official Oke Nurwan said.

JAKARTA, June 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia, the world's top palm oil exporter, has issued export permits for 894,481 tonnes of palm oil products under its Domestic Market Obligation (DMO) scheme as of Wednesday, Trade Ministry official Oke Nurwan said.

Under the DMO, a company receives export quotas based on their local sales volume. In addition to the DMO scheme, the government issued export permits for 613,188 tonnes of palm oil products under the export acceleration programme where a quota of 1.16 million tonnes was allocated, Oke said.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Editing by Ed Davies)

((Bernadette.Christina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular