Indonesia issues emergency regulation to replace controversial job creation law

JAKARTA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia's President Joko Widodo has signed an emergency regulation to replace the controversial job creation law, his chief economics minister said on Friday, a law that the Constitutional Court had ruled was flawed in 2021.

Airlangga Hartarto said the move was to ensure legal certainty and achieve the government's investment target amid global geopolitical tension.

