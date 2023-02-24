Commodities

Indonesia investment authority, UAE's Masdar buy shares in Pertamina Geothermal Energy at IPO

February 24, 2023 — 01:50 am EST

Written by Stanley Widianto for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) and United Arab Emirates state-owned renewables company Masdar Clean Energy bought shares in PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy PGEO.JK at its initial public offering on Friday, INA said.

INA did not mention the size of the investment or provide details. It said INA welcomed Masdar "as a significant investor in PGE's IPO".

