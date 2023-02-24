Indonesia investment authority, UAE's Masdar buy shares in Pertamina Geothermal Energy at IPO

JAKARTA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) and United Arab Emirates state-owned renewables company Masdar Clean Energy bought shares in PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy PGEO.JK at its initial public offering on Friday, INA said.

INA did not mention the size of the investment or provide details. It said INA welcomed Masdar "as a significant investor in PGE's IPO".

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Martin Petty)

