Indonesia inflation eases in Oct, still above c.bank target

JAKARTA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia's inflation rate eased in October but remained above the central bank's target range for five straight months, statistics bureau data showed on Tuesday, against market expectations for a slight acceleration.

The headline annual inflation rate cooled to 5.71% in October, compared with 5.95% in September and 5.99% forecast in a Reuters poll. Bank Indonesia targets inflation within a range of 2% to 4%.

The annual core inflation rate, which excludes government-controlled prices and volatile food prices, picked up pace last month to 3.31%, from 3.21% in September. The poll had expected 3.40%.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman and Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

