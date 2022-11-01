Indonesia inflation eases in Oct, still above c.bank target

Indonesia's inflation rate eased in October but remained above the central bank's target range for five straight months, statistics bureau data showed on Tuesday, against market expectations for a slight acceleration.

The headline annual inflation rate cooled to 5.71% in October, compared with 5.95% in September and 5.99% forecast in a Reuters poll. Bank Indonesia targets inflation within a range of 2% to 4%.

The annual core inflation rate, which excludes government-controlled prices and volatile food prices, picked up pace last month to 3.31%, from 3.21% in September. The poll had expected 3.40%.

