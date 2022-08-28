Commodities

Indonesia increases 2022 biodiesel allocation to 11.03 mln kl - statement

Contributor
Bernadette Christina Munthe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

Indonesia raised its 2022 biodiesel allocation to 11.03 million kilolitres from 10.15 million, following an expectation of rising diesel consumption in the fourth quarter this year, chief economic minister, Airlangga Hartarto, said on Monday.

JAKARTA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised its 2022 biodiesel allocation to 11.03 million kilolitres from 10.15 million, following an expectation of rising diesel consumption in the fourth quarter this year, chief economic minister, Airlangga Hartarto, said on Monday.

Indonesia has also decided to extend its export levy waiver until Oct. 31. The world's top palm oil exporter has waived palm oil export levy since mid-July.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Ananda Teresia, Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((Ananda.Teresia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular