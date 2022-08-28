Indonesia increases 2022 biodiesel allocation to 11.03 mln kl - statement
JAKARTA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised its 2022 biodiesel allocation to 11.03 million kilolitres from 10.15 million, following an expectation of rising diesel consumption in the fourth quarter this year, chief economic minister, Airlangga Hartarto, said on Monday.
Indonesia has also decided to extend its export levy waiver until Oct. 31. The world's top palm oil exporter has waived palm oil export levy since mid-July.
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Ananda Teresia, Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)
((Ananda.Teresia@thomsonreuters.com;))
