Commodities

Indonesia imposes mandatory domestic sales on palm oil -trade minister

Contributors
Bernadette Christina Munthe Reuters
Fransiska Nangoy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Antara Foto Agency

Indonesia has imposed a rule starting Thursday for a mandatory portion of palm oil to be sold domestically at a maximum price of 9,300 rupiah ($0.6465) per kg for crude palm oil and 10,300 rupiah per kg for olein, Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi said.

The so-called Domestic Market Obligation (DMO) will be applied to all cooking oil exporters and they will be required to sell 20% of their planned export to the domestic market, Lutfi said.

($1 = 14,385.0000 rupiah)

