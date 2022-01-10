Indonesia hopes to decide on coal export resumption in the coming days -minister

Indonesia's energy minister Arifin Tasrif said on Monday the government hopes to reach a decision on coal shipments resumption in the coming days.

"In the past week we have done stocktaking and we hope in coming days there will be more clarity so we can have coal security and resume exports," he said in a bilateral meeting with Japan's industry minister, Hagiuda Koichi, broadcast virtually.

