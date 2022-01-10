Indonesia hopes to decide on coal export resumption in the coming days -minister

JAKARTA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia's energy minister Arifin Tasrif said on Monday the government hopes to reach a decision on coal shipments resumption in the coming days.

"In the past week we have done stocktaking and we hope in coming days there will be more clarity so we can have coal security and resume exports," he said in a bilateral meeting with Japan's industry minister, Hagiuda Koichi, broadcast virtually.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.