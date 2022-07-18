Indonesia has to ship 6 mln T of palm oil up to August to clear tanks-assoc

By Bernadette Christina

JAKARTA, July 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia will have to export 6 million tonnes of palm oil until August if it wants to cut its ballooning inventory levels back to normal, an industry association said on Monday, after the government waived its export levy for one and a half months.

The world's biggest palm oil exporter over the weekend removed a levy on exports of the vegetable oil until August and tweaked the details of progressive levy rates for September, in a bid to boost exports and ease high domestic stock levels.

Domestic inventories have risen after Jakarta imposed a three-week palm oil export ban in April and May. The resumption of exports did little to alleviate stocks as authorities have since May imposed mandatory domestic sales rules - known as domestic market obligation (DMO) - to shore up supplies of cooking oil.

The Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) welcomed the levy waiver, but wanted it be complemented with DMO removal, arguing the industry has been severely disrupted by the storage crisis, forcing mills to limit palm fruit purchases and angering farmers just ahead of peak harvest season.

"The most important thing until September is clearing up tanks and a smooth export flow must be the main focus," GAPKI's secretary general Eddy Martono told Reuters.

Indonesia currently has about 7 million tonnes of palm oil in tanks, including in make-shift floating storage facilities, he said.

During peak harvest season, the country typically produces 3 to 4 million tonnes a month, which means reducing stocks requires "twice the amount of exports or about 6 million tonnes at least until August," Eddy said.

Prior to the export ban, Indonesia usually exported around 3 million tonnes of palm oil products and typically managed about 3 million to 4 million tonnes in inventories.

Government officials did not respond to request for comment on GAPKI's request to scrap DMO rules.

Late on Sunday, the economy ministry issued a statement saying some of the progressive palm oil levy rates to be applied in September will be below previous rates, to ensure "the distribution of added value" in the palm oil industry.

Details of changes in levies as follow:

CPO reference price

Levies from June 14-July 14*

New levies from July 15-Aug 31

Levies under old rules to take effect Aug 1*

New levies from Sept 1

<$750

55

55

55

750-800

75

75

65

800-850

95

95

75

850-900

115

115

85

900-950

135

135

90

950-1000

145

150

95

1000-1050

150

165

100

1050-1100

155

180

105

1100-1150

160

190

110

1150-1200

165

200

115

1200-1250

170

210

120

1250-1300

175

215

140

1300-1350

180

220

160

1350-1400

185

225

180

1400-1450

190

230

200

1450-1500

195

235

220

>1500

200

240

240

* Levy rates that have been revoked

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

