Indonesia has issued palm oil export permits for over 820,000 T -official

JAKARTA, June 16 (Reuters) - The world's top palm oil maker Indonesia has issued permits for shipment of 602,142 tonnes of the edible oil under its Domestic Market Obligation (DMO) scheme as of late Wednesday, trade ministry official Oke Nurwan said.

Under the DMO, a company's export quota is tied to its local sales volume.

Separately, permits for 219,782 tonnes of palm oil exports have been issued for the government's export acceleration programme where 1.16 million tonnes worth of export quota was allocated, Oke said.

