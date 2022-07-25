Commodities

Indonesia has issued palm oil export permits for a combined 3.84 mln T -ministry

Contributor
Bernadette Christina Munthe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Indonesia has issued palm oil export permits for a combined 3.84 million tonnes through its so-called Domestic Market Obligation (DMO) scheme as well as its programme to accelerate exports as of Monday, Trade Ministry adviser Oke Nurwan said on Tuesday.

JAKARTA, July 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia has issued palm oil export permits for a combined 3.84 million tonnes through its so-called Domestic Market Obligation (DMO) scheme as well as its programme to accelerate exports as of Monday, Trade Ministry adviser Oke Nurwan said on Tuesday.

Indonesia has set a total export quota of around 6.3 million tonnes under the DMO and export acceleration schemes.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

The Market Has Shifted out of the Value

Jul 14, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular