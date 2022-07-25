Indonesia has issued palm oil export permits for a combined 3.84 mln T -ministry

JAKARTA, July 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia has issued palm oil export permits for a combined 3.84 million tonnes through its so-called Domestic Market Obligation (DMO) scheme as well as its programme to accelerate exports as of Monday, Trade Ministry adviser Oke Nurwan said on Tuesday.

Indonesia has set a total export quota of around 6.3 million tonnes under the DMO and export acceleration schemes.

