Indonesia H1 oil, gas lifting below target - regulator

JAKARTA, July 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's oil and gas lifting in the January-June period came in below target due to delays in big projects such as the Jambaran Tiung Baru (JTB) project and Tangguh Train-3 LNG plant, upstream regulator SKK Migas chief said on Friday.

Oil lifting in the first half stood at 614,500 barrels per day (bpd) versus the 703,000 bpd target, while natural gas lifting stood at 5,326 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd), below the 5,800 mmscfd target, Dwi Soetjipto said.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe ; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo Editing by Ed Davies)

