Indonesia H1 coal exports up 20% as India, Germany seek more

Indonesian coal exports in the January to May period rose 20.27%to 167 million tonnes from a year ago, an energy ministry official said on Thursday, citing additional demand as the Ukraine crisis prompted more countries to switch to coal.

India had asked for an additional 15 million tonnes of coal from Indonesia, while Germany was seeking 6 million tonnes, Tri Winarno said during a presentation. Indonesia's coal output rose 3.17% in the first half to 249 mln tonnes, compared with 241.34 million tonnes in the same period a year ago, he said.

