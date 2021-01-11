Indonesia grants emergency use authorisation to Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine

JAKARTA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia's food and drug agency on Monday granted emergency use approval to a COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech SVA.O, as it became the first country outside China to give the regulatory greenlight to the vaccine.

Interim data from a late-stage human test in Indonesia showed the shot was 65.3% effective, Penny K. Lukito, who heads the country's food and drugs authority BPOM said.

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto and Beijing Newsroom Editing by Ed Davies)

