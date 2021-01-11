US Markets
Indonesia grants emergency use authorisation to Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine

Stanley Widianto Reuters
Beijing Newsroom Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA DAILY

Indonesia's food and drug agency on Monday granted emergency use approval to a COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech, as it became the first country outside China to give the regulatory greenlight to the vaccine.

Interim data from a late-stage human test in Indonesia showed the shot was 65.3% effective, Penny K. Lukito, who heads the country's food and drugs authority BPOM said.

