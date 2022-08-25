Indonesia govt sells $2.7 bln of local bonds to c.bank

JAKARTA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry said on Thursday it had sold 40.4 trillion rupiah ($2.73 billion) worth of local bonds to the central bank as part a deal agreed between the two institutions to help the government finance this year's fiscal deficit.

Under the deal agreed last year, Bank Indonesia (BI) will buy up to 224 trillion rupiah worth of bonds with low or no interest rates this year. The deal is aimed at helping the government manage borrowing costs amid ballooning healthcare and welfare bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic..

This was BI's second bond purchase under the agreement in 2022. The central bank had bought 21.87 trillion rupiah worth of bonds at the end of June.

There were eight bond series issued on Tuesday with maturities of 5-, 6-, 7-, and 8-years.Each bond carried a coupon rate pegged to BI's 3-month reverse repurchase rate.

Earlier this week, BI said it was conducting what it calls "operation twist", in which it sells short-dated bonds and buys bonds with medium to long maturities in the secondary market.

Under a separate agreement between the finance ministry and the central bank, BI has said it will continue to act as a standby buyer in the primary bond market this year but that this will end in 2023.

($1 = 14,820.0000 rupiah)

