Indonesia govt sees limited impact on yields from c.bank bond sales

JAKARTA, July 27 (Reuters) - Bank Indonesia's operation to sell some of its government bond holdings has had limited impact on yields, a senior finance ministry official said on Wednesday, saying he believes the central bank would be measured and prudent in its sales.

The central bank currently holds around 25% of tradeable government bonds, Luky Alfirman, head of the ministry's financing department, told a news conference.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Martin Petty)

