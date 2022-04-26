Commodities

Indonesia govt meets cooking oil producers over palm oil -source

Bernadette Christina Munthe Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Refiles to correct spelling in paragraph 1

JAKARTA, April 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia's economic affairs ministry is holding a meeting with cooking oil producers on Tuesday to discuss an export ban on cooking oil and its palm oil raw material, according to an industry source and a copy of the invitation seen by Reuters.

