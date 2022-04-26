Indonesia govt meets cooking oil producers over palm oil -source

Refiles to correct spelling in paragraph 1

JAKARTA, April 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia's economic affairs ministry is holding a meeting with cooking oil producers on Tuesday to discuss an export ban on cooking oil and its palm oil raw material, according to an industry source and a copy of the invitation seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Gayatri Suroyo Editing by Ed Davies)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609; Reuters Messaging: gayatri.suroyo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.