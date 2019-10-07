Indonesia govt appoints Inalum to buy stake in Vale Indonesia -official

Contributor
Wilda Asmarini Reuters
Published

Indonesia's government has appointed state miner PT Inalum to purchase a stake that PT Vale Indonesia intends to sell, the Director General of Coal and Minerals, Bambang Gatot Ariyono, said on Monday.

Deal to depend on Inalum-Vale negotiation

Vale Indonesia expected to sell around 20% stake

Vale, one of Indonesia's largest nickel miners, is set to divest around 20% of its stake to local investor to meet new regulations aimed at limiting foreign ownership of its mining resources.

Vale, one of Indonesia's largest nickel miners, is set to divest around 20% of its stake to local investor to meet new regulations aimed at limiting foreign ownership of its mining resources.

The company had said it aims to conduct the stake sale in October.

According to Indonesian mining rules, foreign-controlled miners are required to gradually start reducing ownership after five years of production. Within 10 years, foreign ownership should be cut to at least 49%.

As per end-2018, company data showed 59% of its shares were controlled by Brazil's Vale SA VALE3.SA. Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd owned around a 20% stake in the company.

Ariyono declined to disclose the value of the deal.

Vale Indonesia officials were not immediately available for comments.

