Indonesia GoTo posts narrower Q4 2022 adjusted EBITDA loss to $201.89 mln - statement

JAKARTA, March 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia tech firm PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk GOTO.JK posted a narrower adjusted EBITDA loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 of 3.1 trillion rupiah ($201.89 million), the firm said on Monday.

GoTo posted 6.5 trillion rupiah in adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and rent) loss in the same period of 2021.

($1 = 15,355.0000 rupiah)

