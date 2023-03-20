Indonesia GoTo posts narrower Q4 2022 adjusted EBITDA loss to $201.89 mln - statement

Credit: REUTERS/AJENG DINAR ULFIANA

March 20, 2023 — 06:20 am EDT

Written by Stefanno Sulaiman for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, March 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia tech firm PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk GOTO.JK posted a narrower adjusted EBITDA loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 of 3.1 trillion rupiah ($201.89 million), the firm said on Monday.

GoTo posted 6.5 trillion rupiah in adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and rent) loss in the same period of 2021.

($1 = 15,355.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Martin Petty)

((Stefanno.Sulaiman@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.