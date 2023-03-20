Indonesia GoTo posts narrower Q4 2022 adjusted EBITDA loss to $201.89 mln

Adds detail throughout, CEO comments in paragraph 3-4

JAKARTA, March 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia tech firm PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk GOTO.JK posted a narrower adjusted EBITDA loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 of 3.1 trillion rupiah ($201.89 million), the firm said on Monday.

GoTo posted 6.5 trillion rupiah in adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and rent) loss in the same period of 2021.

Its group CEO Andre Soelistyo said the results showed the company was making progress towards profitability through its cost-cutting measures, such as reducing incentives and marketing spending.

"Although we expect growth to moderate in the short term, we will continue to focus on building the foundational product infrastructure that will drive sustainable, profitable growth over the long term," he said in the statement.

GoTo said the group is on track to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA within the fourth quarter this year, while its 2023 adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in range of 5.3 trillion rupiah to 4.6 trillion rupiah.

The results were indicative position and results based on unaudited reports. Audited numbers would be available by the end of March, it said.

Gross revenue in the last quarter of 2022 was up 19% year-on-year to 6.3 trillion rupiah, while net loss in the quarter was 19.5 trillion, up almost double from 10.2 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2021.

For the whole year of 2022, it booked a net loss of 40.4 trillion rupiah or up 55.9% from 2021's net loss of 25.9 trillion rupiah.

The group said the higher net loss was due to several reasons, including an 11 trillion rupiah goodwill impairment related to the business combination of Gojek and Tokopedia, which are both their units.

($1 = 15,355.0000 rupiah)

