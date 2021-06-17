Indonesia gets $800 mln loan from World Bank for policy reform

JAKARTA, June 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia has received an $800 million loan from the World Bank to accelerate policy reforms in trade and investment, the finance ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The loan will be used as part of government efforts to open more sectors to private investment, especially in renewable energy, improve access to basic food and facilitate access to the manufacturing sector, it said.

The World Bank approved the loan earlier this week.

The multinational lender has provided Indonesia at least $900 million in other loans this year to help deepen its financial markets and for programmes to strengthen the response to natural disasters.

(Reporting by Tabita Diela; Editing by Gayatri Suroyo and Ed Davies)

((tabita.diela@thomsonreuters.com; +628561539032;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.