Indonesia GDP seen down 1.0% to 0.1% y/y in Q1 -fin min

Contributors
Gayatri Suroyo Reuters
Fransiska Nangoy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AJENG DINAR ULFIANA

Indonesia's gross domestic product is expected to contract between 1.0% to 0.1% in the first quarter from a year earlier, marking an improvement from a 2.2% contraction in the fourth quarter as consumption recovers, the finance minister said.

JAKARTA, March 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia's gross domestic product is expected to contract between 1.0% to 0.1% in the first quarter from a year earlier, marking an improvement from a 2.2% contraction in the fourth quarter as consumption recovers, the finance minister said.

Tax revenues in the January-February period contracted 4.8% on an annual basis, but there was an acceleration in revenue generation last month, signaling a recovery in consumption, Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Tuesday.

The state budget had a deficit equal to 0.36% of GDP in the first two months of 2021, she said.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609; Reuters Messaging: gayatri.suroyo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More