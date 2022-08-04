Indonesia GDP growth beats forecast in Q2, fastest in a year

By sector, food and beverages, mining, construction and transport and warehousing industries saw faster expansion than in the previous period.

However, Indonesia's central bank said last month the rise in full-year 2022 GDP from 2021 would be at the lower end of the range of 4.5% to 5.3%. It previously forecast growth in the middle of that range.

In lowering its forecast, it said a global economic slowdown would dent exports and a rise in inflation at home would slow the pace of recovery in consumption.

Consumer prices in July were up 4.94% on a year earlier, marking a seven-year high in inflation and prompting calls by economists for Bank Indonesia to lift interest rates from pandemic-era lows.

