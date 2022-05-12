Indonesia FX reserves drop to $135.7 bln at end-April -c.bank

JAKARTA, May 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves dropped to $135.7 billion by the end of April, compared with $139.1 billion at the end of March, the central bank said on Friday.

The decline was due to government foreign debt payments and other foreign exchange needs "in line with an improvement of economic activities", Bank Indonesia said, adding that the level was equivalent to meeting 6.9 months of imports and sufficient to support Indonesia's external stability.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)

