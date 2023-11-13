News & Insights

US Markets
FCX

Indonesia, Freeport to finalise investment, mining permit by end-Nov - govt

November 13, 2023 — 09:29 pm EST

Written by Fransiska Nangoy and Gayatri Suroyo for Reuters ->

Adds details from paragraph 2

JAKARTA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's discussions with U.S. miner Freeport McMoran on the government's plan to increase its stake in its Indonesian unit and on extending its mining permit are expected to wrap up by end-November, President Joko Widodo said.

Indonesia and Freeport discussed a 10% increase in the country's ownership in copper miner Freeport Indonesia and extending its mining permit by 20 years, according to a statement released on Tuesday by the Indonesian presidential palace.

Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, made the comment in a meeting with Freeport's Chairman Richard Adkerson on Monday in Washington.

The Indonesian president is in the United States to attend meetings of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation.

Freeport Indonesia's permit will expire in 2041 and the government, through a state company has a 51% stake in the company.

Senior cabinet minister Erick Thohir said that at the same meeting the government also discussed with Freeport its plan to invest in copper processing facilities in Indonesia.

Freeport is currently building a smelter in East Java, but the government also wants the company to invest in a plant in West Papua.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((fransiska.nangoy@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FCX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.