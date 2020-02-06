Indonesia forex reserves rise to $131.7 bln in Jan, near record high

(Adds c.bank statement) JAKARTA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves rose $2.5 billion to stand at $131.7 billion by the end of January, the highest in two years, central bank data showed on Friday. The level was close to record high reserves of $132 billion in January 2018, with Bank Indonesia saying it represented 7.8 months of imports, above an international standard of 3 months. The increase was mainly supported by "the government's issuance of global bonds, earnings from oil and gas exports and other foreign exchange earnings," the bank said in a statement. The government sold more than $3 billion of U.S. dollar- and euro-denominated bonds earlier in the year. [nL4N29D2KV] Capital flows into Southeast Asia's largest economy in January, which have strengthened the rupiah currency, may also have contributed to the increase. Despite some outflows related to fear of the virus epidemic in China more recently, the rupiah has gained about 1.7% this year to trade at 13,655 a dollar by 0315 GMT on Friday. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Clarence Fernandez) ((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609; Reuters Messaging: gayatri.suroyo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: INDONESIA ECONOMY/RESERVES (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.