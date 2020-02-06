Indonesia forex reserves rise to $131.7 bln in Jan, near record high

JAKARTA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves rose by $2.5 billion to $131.7 billion at the end of January, the highest in two years, data from the central bank showed on Friday. The end-January 2020 level was close to Indonesia's record high reserves of $132 billion recorded in January 2018. There were no details available yet on the reason for the rise, but Indonesia saw capital inflows in January that strengthened the rupiah . (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman) ((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609; Reuters Messaging: gayatri.suroyo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: INDONESIA ECONOMY/RESERVES (URGENT)

