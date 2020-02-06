Indonesia forex reserves rise to $131.7 bln in Jan, near record high

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves rose by $2.5 billion to $131.7 billion at the end of January, the highest in two years, data from the central bank showed on Friday.

JAKARTA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves rose by $2.5 billion to $131.7 billion at the end of January, the highest in two years, data from the central bank showed on Friday. The end-January 2020 level was close to Indonesia's record high reserves of $132 billion recorded in January 2018. There were no details available yet on the reason for the rise, but Indonesia saw capital inflows in January that strengthened the rupiah . (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman) ((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609; Reuters Messaging: gayatri.suroyo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: INDONESIA ECONOMY/RESERVES (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More